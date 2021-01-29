Bangladesh relocates 1,778 Rohingya refugees from Cox's Bazar to Bhasan Char

Dhaka [Bangladesh], January 29 (ANI): The Bangladesh government on Friday relocated 1,778 Rohingya refugees from Cox's Bazar to Bhasan Char.



"All ships carrying those Rohingya from the southern port city Chattogram sailed out Friday morning and we have already kept ready the cluster houses on the island in which the newly arrived Rohingya will be settled," Commodore Abdullah Al Mamun Chowdhury, director of the Rohingya resettlement project on Bhasan Char island, told Anadolu Agency.

In December, the process of relocating the Rohingya refugees from Cox's Bazar to Bhasan Char had begun.

The Bangladesh government has established a new home for the Rohingya refugees from Cox's Bazar to Bhasan Char.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina-led government has invested USD 352 million to ensure a better life in Bhasan Bazar for the Rohingya refugees, who were living in dilapidated condition in Cox's Bazar.

According to BDEyes 24, 120 cluster houses including cyclone shelters have been built and they are equipped with water reservoirs, eco-friendly kitchens and separate bathrooms.

"Bhasan Char has been developed with adequate protective measures against natural disasters after analysing 176 years of cyclone data and around 12 km embankment with 9 feet height and 246 feet width has already been constructed around the island," the media outlet said in their online portal.

On December 4, a total of 1,642 Rohingyas landed in Bhasan Char wherein they were welcomed by the authorities.

The first batch of refugees was quoted as saying by The Daily Star that "mother Sheikh Hasina" has provided them with "peace and comfort housing".

Nearly one million Rohingyas, who fled from their native Myanmar in 2018 to escape atrocities from the armed forces, are living in refugee camps across the world, mostly in Bangladesh. (ANI)

