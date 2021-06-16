Bangladesh reports 3,956 new Covid cases, 60 deaths

Dhaka, June 16 (IANS) Bangladesh has reported 3,956 new Covid-19 cases and 60 deaths, the highest daily death toll since May 4, taking the total tally to 837,247 and the toll to 13,282, according to health authorities on Wednesday.

Data from the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) showed that 23,807 samples were tested in the last 24 hours across Bangladesh, Xinhua reported.