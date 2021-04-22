Bangladesh resumes domestic flights

The Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh (CAAB) in a circular issued on Wednesday said it decided to resume all seven domestic routes except one in the sea beach town of Cox's Bazar, some 392 km southeast of capital Dhaka, reports Xinhua news agency.

Dhaka, April 22 (IANS) The Bangladesh government has decided to resume domestic flights in a reduced capacity after weeks of suspension amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

According to the CAAB circular, an airline will be able to fly a maximum of 12 flights on the six domestic routes.

The CAAB on April 5 suspended all domestic flights following government instructions to curb the pandemic.

To fight the second wave of the pandemic Bangladesh on Tuesday extended the ongoing strict lockdown to April 28.

On Wednesday, the country's Directorate General of Health Services also reported 4,280 new Covid-19 cases and 95 new fatalities, increasing the total tally at 732,060 and the death toll at 10,683.

--IANS

ksk/