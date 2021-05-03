Bangladesh sees record remittances

According to data by the Bangladesh Bank (BB) released on Sunday, the remittances surged 39 pe rcent in July-April period of 2020-21 fiscal year (July 2020-June 2021) to reach $20,672 million with the last month's hefty inflows, reports Xinhua news agency.

Dhaka, May 3 (IANS) Bangladesh's remittances hit an all-time high of more than $20 billion in the first 10 months of the current 2020-21 fiscal year ending in June.

Bangladeshi expatriates sent home $2.07 billion in April, the highest monthly amount thus far, the BB data showed.

This amount is also up by 89 percent from $1.09 billion the country received in the same month of the last 2019-20 fiscal year.

Bangladeshis in the 2019-20 fiscal year remitted home $18.20 billion, previous highest remittances in a single year.

Like past year, BB officials said Bangladesh received huge remittances from millions of Bangladeshis ahead of the biggest Muslim religious festival Eid which will be celebrated in the South Asian nation on or around May 13.

--IANS

ksk/