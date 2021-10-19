Bangladesh violence issue is serious, Indian govt will discuss with its counterpart if required: MoS Nisith Pramanik

Siliguri (West Bengal) [India], October 19 (ANI): Following a series of communal violence in Bangladesh, which led to the killings of several people, Minister of State for Home Affairs Nisith Pramanik on Tuesday condemned the act and said that it is a very serious issue and if required the Indian government will discuss the matter with its counterpart.



"It is a very serious issue. The government is concerned. The Bangladesh government is still investigating the matter. Indian government is taking proper steps to combat the situation. If requires Indian government will discuss the matter with its counterpart in Bangladesh and send a delegation," said the minister.

At least 71 cases have been filed in different parts of Bangladesh in connection with the attacks on Hindus and around 450 were arrested for spreading rumours on social media.

These 450 people have been arrested in the past five days over the attacks on puja venues, temples, Hindu homes and businesses, and for spreading rumours on social media amid the Durga Puja, as reported in Dhaka Tribune.

Communal violence broke out in several places in Bangladesh on October 13 after news broke on social media about the alleged desecration of the Holy Quran at a Durga Puja venue on the bank of Nanuar Dighi.

Several puja venues were vandalised in the area of Chandpur, Chittagong, Gazipur, Bandarban, Chapainawabganj and Moulvibazar. The clashes resulted in several casualties.

The perpetrators of communal violence in Bangladesh on October 16 vandalised six idols of the Daniapara Maha Shoshan Kali Mandir at Rashunia union in Sirajdikhan upazila of Munshiganj.

Meanwhile, Pramanik welcomed the Centre's decision to extend the Border Security Force's (BSF) jurisdiction to border areas.

As per the fresh order, the BSF, which was only empowered to take action up to 15 kilometres in the states of Punjab, West Bengal and Assam, has now been authorised to have jurisdiction up to 50 km without any hurdle or further permission either from central or state governments.

However, its jurisdiction has been cut short by 20 km in the five northeastern states -- Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, Nagaland and Meghalaya -- where it had jurisdiction up to 80 km.

Similarly in Gujarat, the BSF's jurisdiction has been curtailed from 80 to 50 km. In Rajasthan, the BSF's area of jurisdiction will remain the same at 50 km. (ANI)

