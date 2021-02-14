Bangladeshi educational institutions to remain closed till Feb 28

Dhaka [Bangladesh], February 14 (ANI/Xinhua): In a bid to contain the spread of the COVID-19 in the current cold weather, Bangladesh has again extended the closure time of educational institutions, except madrasas (Islamic religious schools).



Bangladesh's Ministry of Education said in a statement Sunday that the government extended the closure of all educational institutions till February 28.

Previously the closure was extended in phases till February 14.

Bangladesh on March 16 first announced to close all the educational institutions in the country from March 17 in an effort to halt the spread of the COVID-19.

Since March 8, the virus has spread to nearly every Bangladeshi district and the total number rose to 540,266 with 8,266 deaths so far. (ANI/Xinhua)

