Bangladeshi Muslims behind Seelampur violence: Report

<br>An organised group of Bangladeshi (infiltrators), worst hit by the Citizen Amendment Act (CAA), were behind the violence in the Seelampur area on Tuesday, it said. Several such Bangladeshis with criminal past were instrumental in initiating violence, it said and added, some armed infiltrators wearing masks set afire the state properties.

The protest was peaceful for the past two days, however, around 2 p.m. on Tuesday, a group of 10-15 people resorted to violence and attacked a school bus, it said.

As per the report, the violence may spread to neighbouring areas with large presence of illegal Bangladeshi immigrants. Besides Seelampur and Jaffrabad, they reside in shanties and slums in Sarita Vihar, Shaheen Bagh, Zakir Nagar, Kalyanpuri, Trilokpuri, Shastri Park, Gazipur Mandi area, and several pockets of Khoda, adjoining Delhi and Ghaziabad. The report advocates strict patrolling and security arrangements in these localities where violent protests could emerge. According to sources, the Bangladeshi migrants staying in Delhi for years are the worst hit by the CAA. They would have to return to their country of origin or face detention. Thus, they incited and indulged in violence, a DCP rank officer told IANS. Delhi Police sources said, a list of illegal Bangladeshi migrants with criminal cases had been circulated to police stations for tracing and arresting them. The Delhi Police has a separate Bangladeshi cell in each 15 districts, which have prepared exhaustive list of such migrants with involvement in crimes, like thefts, pick-pocketing and snatching.