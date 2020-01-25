Bangladeshi Taka, FICN recovered near Indo-Bangladesh Border

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], Jan 25 (ANI): Border Security Force (BSF) has recovered 16,90,000 Bangladeshi Taka and Fake Indian Currency Note (FICN) with the face value of Rs 3,48,000 at Indo-Bangladesh border, in two separate incidents on Friday.

According to BSF's press note, while performing operational duty on Indo-Bangladesh Border Fence (IBBF) a person was seen throwing some consignment from India to Bangladesh over the IBBF.



"Troops challenged and pursued the person however the suspect managed to escape towards Bangladesh taking advantage of bamboo bushes and thick vegetation ahead of the fence," it read.

"Upon search, 12 bundles were found wrapped in a cloth. The bundles were containing Bangladeshi currency in the denomination of 1000 Taka, 500 Taka, and 100 Taka," read the press note.

In another incident, acting on a tip-off about smuggling, BSF troops recovered four packets containing Fake Indian Currency Note (FICN) in the denomination of Rs 500 with the face value of Rs 3,48,000.

Fake Indian and Bangladeshi currency have been handed over to respective Police Stations for further legal action. (ANI)