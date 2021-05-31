Bangladesh's COVID-19 caseload tops 800,000

Dhaka [Bangladesh], May 31 (ANI): As Bangladesh reported 1,710 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the country's cumulative count of infections has surpassed 800,000 mark on Monday.



As many as 36 more people died in the last 24 hours, taking the number of total deaths to 12,619, according to the country's Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS). Meanwhile, the number of all coronavirus cases jumped to 800,540.

Dhaka Tribune reported that it took 47 days for Bangladesh to cross the latest mark from 700,000 cases registered on April 14.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has expressed concerns over the surge in infections during a cabinet meeting on Monday.

"Coronavirus transmission has intensified in the border districts which is a matter of concern for us. The prime minister has instructed the (authorities concerned) to put the districts under tougher lockdown at the earliest," Health Minister Zahid Maleque said on Monday, Bangla Tribune reported.

On Sunday, Bangladesh had announced an extension of the ongoing lockdown until June 6 in order to control the spread of COVID-19. A Cabinet Division official said that the restrictions have been extended till June 6 midnight.

State Minister for Public Administration Farhad Hossain said that the restriction will continue until the daily infection rate drops to 5 per cent. He further stated that the move came on the advice of the National Technical Advisory Committee on COVID-19.

"It will continue until the daily infection rate drops to 5 per cent. But that too will depend on observations," Dhaka Tribune quoted Hossain as saying.

The Bangladesh government has decided to extend the ongoing ban on public travel through land ports to India till June 14 in view of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Amid the rise in COVID-19 cases in the neighbourhood, Bangladesh's land border has been closed with India since April 26. May 31 was supposed to be the last day of the ban, however, the ban was extended yet again, Dhaka Tribune reported. (ANI)

