Bangladesh's COVID-19 death toll rises to 8,337

Dhaka [Bangladesh], February 19 (ANI/Xinhua): Bangladesh reported 406 new COVID-19 cases and eight deaths on Friday taking the tally to 542,674 and death toll to 8,337, Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said.



The official data showed that 14,232 samples were tested in the last 24 hours across Bangladesh.

The total number of recovered patients in the country stood at 490,468 including 536 more recoveries on Friday, said the DGHS.

According to the official data, COVID-19 fatality rate in Bangladesh is 1.54 per cent and the current recovery rate is 90.38 per cent.

Bangladesh recorded the highest daily new cases of 4,019 on July 2 and the highest 64 deaths on June 30 last year. (ANI/Xinhua)

