Bangladesh's Covid caseload tops 1.1 mn

The DGHS reported 11,578 new Covid-19 cases and 225 additional fatalities on Sunday, taking the tally to 11,03,989 and death toll to 17,894, reports Xinhua news agency.

Dhaka, July 19 (IANS) Amid an ongoing strict lockdown in Bangladesh, the country's overall coronavirus infection tally has surpassed the 1.1 million mark, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

The official data showed that 39,806 samples were tested across Bangladesh.

The total number of recovered patients in the country stood at 932,008 including 8,845 new recoveries on Sunday, said the DGHS.

According to the official data, the Covid-19 fatality rate in Bangladesh is now 1.62 per cent and the current recovery rate is 84.42 per cent.

Bangladesh recorded the highest daily new cases of 13,768 on July 12 and the highest number of deaths of 230 on July 11.

--IANS

ksk/