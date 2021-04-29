Bank guard killed as robbers open fire at ATM in Hyderabad

Security guard Ali Baig, an ex-serviceman, was killed and the other bank employee, Srinivas was injured in the incident.

Hyderabad, April 29 (IANS) A bank employee was killed, and another injured in when armed robbers opened fire at an ATM in Kukatpally area in Hyderabad on Thursday, police said.

The attackers escaped with Rs 5 lakh cash. The daylight robbery and firing sent panic in the busy area.

The armed robbers came on a two-wheeler and attacked two bank employees refilling money in the ATM. One of the assailants opened fire, injuring Ali. The security guard, who received a bullet injury in the stomach, succumbed at a hospital.

Cyberabad Police Commissioner V.C. Sajjanar who visited the scene of offence, told reporters that all check posts were alerted to prevent the offenders from leaving the city.

He said the police officials gathered vital clues and hoped to track down the guilty soon. The Police Commissioner said a home-made weapon was used in the offence.

He suspected involvement of an inter-state gang in the incident. Police were scanning the CCTV footage in the area to identify the offenders and gather more clues.

