Bank robbers involved in Baramulla heists nabbed

Srinagar, April 24 (IANS) Police in Jammu and Kashmir arrested three persons on Saturday and said they were involved in recent bank robberies in the Baramulla district.

On April 22, the three robbed the Sherabad Khour bank branch of J&K Bank in Pattan tehsil when they entered the branch wearing PPE kits. They had decamped with cash and the 12 bore gun of the bank guard.