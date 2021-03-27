Bankers be recognised as Covid Warriors: Parliamentary Standing Committee

"Appreciating the bankers in providing uninterrupted banking services to the people even during the Covid-19 pandemic period, the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Home Affairs on Management of Covid-19 Pandemic has observed that bankers be recognised as Covid-19 warriors," C.H. Venkatachalam, General Secretary, AIBEA told IANS.

He said it is not clear the central government's stand on the matter as the Department of Financial Services under the Ministry of Finance has just forwarded a para of the Parliamentary Standing Committee's 229th report.

Venkatachalam said at least now bank employees may be given the Covid-19 vaccination on priority basis.

"For the past one year, the union has been demanding the government to classify the bankers as Covid-19 Warriors," Venkatachalam said.

