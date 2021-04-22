Banks in UP to open for 4 hrs only

Lucknow, April 22 (IANS) From Thursday until May 15, banks in Uttar Pradesh will be open for customers for only four hours on working days.

The banks will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

A decision to this effect was taken in view of the surge in Covid cases at a meeting of the State Level Bankers Committee (SLBC) held via video conferencing on Wednesday.