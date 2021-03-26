Banks to open on 4 days this week between March 27 to April 4

New Delhi [India], March 26 (ANI): This weekend will be long for bank customers as public and private sector banks in the country will remain open only for four days between March 27 and April 4.



According to bank holiday details on the Reserve Bank of India's website, banks will remain shut on March 27 (fourth Saturday), then on March 28 (Sunday), and on March 29 (Monday) on account of Holi.

After Holi, banks will be open on April 30th and 31. April 1 is a closing of accounts day where only works related to closing their yearly accounts will be done.

As per RBI banks are again close on April 2 due to second Friday. While April 4 is Sunday. However, banks will be open for public on April 3.

Banking sources told ANI that banks have done adequate preparation so that normal services for public may not be suffer and public should not feel any inconvenience.

According to banking sources, people will not be able to deposit money/cheques physically at the banks, since nowadays most of the people and organisation use online banking for smooth transactions.

Sources told that that ATM and internet banking services will remain open for customers on all the bank holidays mentioned above. (ANI)

