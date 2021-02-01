Bar Assn to boycott PHC CJ's court, removes Punjab Adv Gen

Chandigarh, Feb 1 (IANS) Angered over the non-resumption of physical hearing in the Punjab and Haryana High Court that has been snapped since March last owing to the coronavirus pandemic, the Bar association, in an unprecedented decision, on Monday unanimously announced to boycott the court of the Chief Justice and also sought his transfer.

Also, it cancelled the membership of Punjab Advocate General Atul Nanda for favouring virtual hearing and acting against the "interests" of the Bar, which has a membership of over 10,000.

Punjab and Haryana High Court Bar Association President G.B.S. Dhillon in a signed statement to the media said the general house meeting of the Bar was convened regarding the resumption of physical work as all the sectors of the economy are functioning to its full capacity.

"The continuous closure of the Honourable Punjab and Haryana High Court, which is the custodian of the Constitution and protector of fundamental rights, is sending the wrong signal in society apart from taking away the livelihood of lawyers," said the two-page statement.

It said despite requests for any contrary view in the meeting not a single member spoke against the motion.

The motion was passed by passing of five resolutions.

As per one of the resolutions, the Chief Justice of India and the Union Law Ministry shall be requested to immediately transfer the Chief Justice to any other high court.

Another resolution said the court of the Chief Justice shall be boycotted until the "complete opening of physical courts or until his transfer".

"All the members who appeared in the courts on February 1 despite the call given by the executive committee of the HCBA (high court Bar Association) shall be dismembered," said a resolution.

Also another resolution said the Punjab Advocate General has continuously worked against the physical opening of the court and acted against the "interests of the Bar and is dismembered from the Punjab and Haryana High Court Bar Association, said the statement also signed by Bar Honorary Secretary Chanchal K. Singla.

Official sources told IANS that the High Court is facing a pendency of 6,44,679 cases. It is currently virtually hearing over 1,200 cases daily.

With four of its senior judges retiring last month and two elevated as Chief Justices, the High Court has 36 vacancies of judges and working at almost half its sanctioned strength of 85 after the retirement of four more judges this year.

--IANS

vg/dpb