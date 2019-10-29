Bar Council takes action against advocates, NGOs soliciting professional work through advertisements

By Sushil Batra

New Delhi [India], Oct 29 (ANI): Bar Council of Delhi (BCD) has taken a suo-moto action against several advocates and NGOs for allegedly soliciting professional work through advertising on social media platforms and other local means of transportation including Autos and Rickshaws.

The council's letter to these lawyers clearly mentioned that everyone publishing such advertisements have been served notices underlining that "issuance of such advertisement is not permissible under the Advocate Act."

The BCD also issued notices to these lawyers for misconduct under Section 35 of the Advocate Act.Speaking to ANI, BCD Chairman, KC Mittal said: "Some lawyers are denigrating legal profession by issuing advertisements, which is prohibited and unethical. BCD is taking stern action against them."Under Clause 36, Section IV, Chapter II of the Bar Council of India rules, "an advocate shall not solicit work or advertise either directly or indirectly, whether by circular, advertisement, touts, personal communication interview not warranted by personal relation, furnishing or inspiring newspaper comments or producing his photograph to be published in connection with cases in which he has been engaged or concerned.""His signboard or nameplates should be reasonable in size. The signboard or nameplates or stationery should not indicate that he is or has been associates with any person or organisation or any particular case or matter or that he specialise in any particular type or that he has been a judge or an Advocate General," it said."Provided that this rule will not stand in any way of advocate furnishing websites information as prescribed in the schedule under information to and as approved by the Bar Council of India. Any additional input in the particular than approved by the Bar Council of India will be deemed to the violation of rule 36 and such advocates are label to be proceeded with misconduct under sec 35 of Advocate Act," it further read . (ANI)