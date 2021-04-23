Bar orders restricting Remdesivir sales within producing states: TN CM to Modi

Palaniswami also requested Modi for an assured supply of at least 10 days' Covid-19 vaccine stock of about 20 lakh doses in advance to ensure that the vaccination drive in the individual sites is not affected and the persons coming for the second jab get them on the due date.

Chennai, April 23 (IANS) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K. Palaniswami told Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday that the orders of individual states restricting sales of Remdesivir within the state where it is manufactured should be barred.

In a letter to Modi, the text of which was released to the media, Palaniswami said: "It has come to notice that directions are being issued by national and certain state regulators, prioritising supplies by individual manufacturers to certain states and restricting Remdesivir sales only within the state where it is being produced."

According to Palaniswami, such orders would be very damaging to the availability of a valuable life saving drug in places of need.

"At this stage, any restrictive orders by individual states should be strictly barred to ensure easy accessibility of Remdesivir. I urge the Government of India to take up this issue with such states where the companies have their production facilities," Palaniswami said.

The Chief Minister also urged Modi to fast-track the pending works at the centrally executed integrated vaccine complex located at Chengalpattu in the state and bring it to a working condition at the earliest, so as to augment the production of Covid-19 vaccines.

