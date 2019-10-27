Baramulla: Indian Army celebrates 73rd Infantry Day

Baramulla (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Oct 27 (ANI): The Indian Army celebrated the 73rd Infantry Day here on Sunday to commemorate the supreme sacrifices of the infantry in countering the Pakistani raiders in Jammu and Kashmir in 1947.



"On October 22, Pakistan Army and Lashkar had invaded into Jammu and Kashmir and wreaked havoc on the people. After the Treaty of Accession was signed, Indian forces entered the region and we fought battles like Battle of Badgam and successfully captured Uri and Poonch," said GP Singh GOC 19 Division Baramulla, while speaking to media here.

Infantry Day is observed as a remembrance of the first military event of independent India, when the Indian Army repelled the first attack on the Indian soil on October 27, 1947, in the Kashmir valley.

The victory was accomplished by the personnel of the First Battalion of the Sikh Regiment. (ANI)

