Baramulla bank robbery claim seems suspicious: Police (Ld)

Srinagar, March 12 (IANS) The J&K police said on Friday that the Grameen Bank (regional rural bank) manager's complaint about robbery at gunpoint at his branch in Baramulla district appeared to be "suspicious", hours after an unidentified miscreant allegedly decamped with Rs 2.25 lakh from the bank.

The police said that as per the complaint filed by the manager of the Grameen Bank branch at Kunzer in Tangmarg, an unidentified man carrying a pistol looted Rs 2.25 lakh from the branch.

Talking to the media about the reported robbery, SSP Abdul Qayoom Manhas said the claim seems to be "suspicious and fishy although we are ascertaining the veracity of the complaint".

The SSP said the branch manager claimed that he was away for Friday prayers when the robbery took place.

He added that there was no security guard deployed at the branch nor any CCTV camera was installed, which could have supported the manager's claim.

The SSP further said that the manager also claimed that the pistol carrying robber had fired in the air.

"There is no evidence of gunshots as nobody sustained any bullet injury, nor there was any bullet mark on the surface around," the officer added.

