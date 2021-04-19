Baramullaa-Banihal railway line to be electrified

The Div Com said this while chairing a meeting of concerned to discuss execution of the project.

Srinagar, April 19 (IANS) The 137 kilometer Baramulla-Banihal railway line in Jammu and Kashmir shall be electrified and work on the project shall be started in a week's time,Divisional Commissioner (Div Com) Kashmir, Pandurang K Pole said on Monday.

Emphasising on speedy work execution, the Div Com said that the work on the project shall be carried throughout the day and night for its early completion.

He said that in the first phase electrification work shall be started from Budgam Railway station towards Baramulla while Srinagar and South Kashmir districts up to Banihal Railway Station shall be covered in next phases.

In order to ensure smooth execution of the project, the Div Com directed the concerned DCs and SSPs to provide all logistic support and provide adequate security facilities to concerned executing agency in their respective areas.

He said that two wagons shall be operated during day and nightA with work force on board to complete pole erection and wire laying works during the execution.

He instructed concerned to start work in a week's time and ensure timely completion of electrification of the railway line.

