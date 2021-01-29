Barbarism unashamedly displayed by BJP goons: Punjab Minister

Chandigarh, Jan 29 (IANS) The deplorable barbarism being unashamedly displayed by the BJP goons on Delhi borders to derail the peaceful agitation and the silence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the issue amounts to condoning the acts of rogue elements, said Congress leader and Punjab Minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa on Friday.

He said the hooliganism by the BJP supporters in the presence of police has resulted in the democratic norms being butchered.

"At first, the Union government branded the agitating farmers as urban naxals, terrorists and Khalistanis in order to stifle the voices emanating from all over the country against the draconian farm laws and when these tactics didn't work then the BJP has stooped to an all-time low of intimidating the farmers through its hoodlums," the Congress leader said in a statement.

Patting the farmers on their back, the Minister congratulated them for exhibiting restraint till now thereby winning the hearts of common masses and on the other hand foiling the nefarious designs of the Centre.

"The Central government is indulging in sheer demonstration of muscle power using the local people as pawns," added Randhawa.

--IANS

vg/sdr/bg