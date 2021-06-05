Bareilly, Bulandshahr in UP exempted from corona curfew

Lucknow, June 5 (IANS) In view of the drop in Covid infections, Bareilly and Bulandshahr in Uttar Pradesh have been exempted from partial corona curfew. The policy of tracing, testing and treatment adopted to tackle coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh has proved to be quite effective. During the last 24 hours, the Covid test positivity rate in the state was only 0.4 per cent.

In both the districts, Bareilly and Bulandshahr, the active cases of Covid-19 reduced to less than 600. Now the total number of districts in the state getting respite from Covid-19 cases has gone up to 67.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath issued a number of guidelines in a meeting with Team-9 constituted for Covid-19 management in the state on Saturday. He said the total number of active Covid cases has come down to less than 600 in 67 districts across the state. If we look at the Covid recoveries, by Monday four to five more districts in the state are also likely to fall under the category of having less than 600 active cases, he added.

After the end of the two-day statewide weekly lockdown, from Monday both Bareilly and Bulandshahr will be exempted from the corona curfew from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. for five days a week. The weekly and night curfew, including all other Covid protocols, will be applicable in these districts.

The Chief Minister said the process of corona vaccination is going on smoothly in the state but now it needs to be ramped up further. In June this year, our target is to vaccinate one crore people while in July we plan to expand the vaccination drive by two to three times, he added.

In view of this, a large number of vaccines will be required. Trainee students of nursing colleges need to be imparted training regarding the vaccination process from next week.

Yogi Adityanath said in Uttar Pradesh which has conducted the highest number of Covid tests in the country, there has been a decline of 94 per cent in overall Covid cases after 36 days on Saturday as compared to the peak of 3,10,783 patients as on April 30. At present there are 19,438 active Covid-19 cases. The state's recovery rate has gone up to 97.6 per cent.

The Chief Minister has said so far 5,10,32,967 Covid tests have been conducted in Uttar Pradesh. In the last 24 hours, the Covid test positivity rate in the state was only 0.4 per cent. As many as 1,092 new patients have been detected in the last 24 hours. In the same period, 4,346 people have recovered and till now a total of 16,56,763 people in the state have recovered from Covid-19.

All arrangements have been made for proper treatment of black fungus patients. The supply of Amphotericin-B injections considered useful in its treatment, is being done smoothly. Medical experts have also given the option of two more medicines, their availability should be ensured as soon as possible, the CM said.

