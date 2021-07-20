Barge accident: Maharashtra Governor felicitates Naval commanding officers for rescue operations during 'Tauktae'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 20 (ANI): Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Tuesday felicitated the Commanding Officers of INS Kochi and INS Kolkata being instrumental in saving the lives of hundreds of employees during the accident caused to barge P305 off Bombay High by cyclone 'Tauktae' in May 2021.

Commanding Officer Captain Sachin Sequeira of INS Kochi and Captain Prashant Handu of INS Kolkata were given the Certificates of Appreciation by the Governor at Raj Bhavan on Tuesday.The Governor praised the officers and their team for showing exemplary courage in saving the lives of hundreds of people during the accident caused to barge P305 off Bombay High during the course of cyclone Tauktae on May 17. (ANI)