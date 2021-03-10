Barricades at borders of Delhi strengthened to prevent any possible repeat of conduct displayed on Jan 26: MHA in Rajya Sabha

New Delhi [India], March 10 (ANI): Union Ministry of Home Affairs on Wednesday clarified that barricades at borders of Delhi were strengthened to prevent any possible repeat of conduct displayed on January 26.



Union Home Ministry in Rajya Sabha today replied on barbed wire fencing at Delhi borders where roads have been dug up in view of farmers agitation. Home Ministry said the steps were taken after vandalism took place on January 26.

"Delhi Police has informed that no road has been dug up at Delhi borders in view of farmers' agitation. However, on 26.01.2021, the Sanyukt Kisan Morcha broke the barricades, in violation of permission granted for taking out Kisan Tractor Parade on a mutually accepted route," MHA said.

They proceeded towards central Delhi despite being stopped at other barricades inside the city and broke those barricades as well.

"In view of this experience, and the manner in which the protesting farmers used tractors as weapons for breaking the barricades and injuring policemen, the barricades at the borders of Delhi were strengthened to prevent any possible repeat of the conduct displayed on January 26, 2020," the Home Ministry had said.

The Ministry also said in order to alleviate the hardships caused to the commuting public due to the activities of the protestors, adequate deployment of police personnel is made for providing alternative routes to the general public, ensuring law and order and for ensuring smooth movement of traffic at borders. (ANI)

