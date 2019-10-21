Barring few sporadic incidents, polling on Monday remained peaceful and smooth: EC

New Delhi [India], Oct 21 (ANI): Barring few sporadic incidents, the assembly elections in Haryana and Maharashtra and bye-elections on 51 assembly seats and two parliamentary constituencies remained 'peaceful and smooth' on Monday, said Deputy Election Commissioner Umesh Sinha said.

Addressing a press conference here, Sinha said: "Barring few sporadic incidents, the Assembly elections in Haryana and Maharashtra and bye-elections on 51 assembly constituencies and two parliamentary constituencies have been peaceful and smooth."However, a report of the clash between BJP and Congress workers from Kaithal in Haryana was reported. The workers of AIMIM and NCP clashed in Aurangabad in Maharashtra.He said in Maharashtra, over 5,003 polling stations were shifted to the first floor to ensure that differently-abled and older people do not face any problem in casting their votes."Around Rs 5 crore was allocated to provide for amenities and the minimum facility of drinking water and waiting shed at all polling stations. Braille voter slip, wheelchairs, transport facilities, and the provision for volunteers were made at all polling stations," he said.Talking about the new initiatives taken up by the poll body, he said: "The Systematic Voters' Education and Electoral Participation program (SVEEP) flagship programme was very much active at all polling stations in Haryana and Maharashtra."A lot of Information Technology (IT) initiatives were taken this time for the information and facilitation of the voters and persons with a disability. Also, a new app was introduced on a pilot basis, he said.Sinha said polling was held peacefully in Naxal-hit areas of Chattisgarh and Maharashtra."Adequate security forces were deployed and special attention was paid in Naxal areas. Gadchiroli and Gondia were totally peaceful and that was a silver lining of the election today," he said.He asserted that community radio too played a major role in this election to spread awareness among voters. (ANI)