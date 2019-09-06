Batala factory blast: Punjab CM visits injured at hospital, assures enquiry

Gurdaspur (Punjab) [India], Sept 6 (ANI): Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Friday met the people, who were injured in the fire that broke out in a fire-crackers factory in Batala, Gurdaspur district.

The Chief Minister also visited the site of the incident."It is an unfortunate incident. It is our duty to see that those who are injured get proper medication. We have visited the site where this incident happened. There has to be some system... Crackers factories should not be there in crowded areas. We will see why it was allowed," Singh told media here."I can assure you that I will put a committee headed by Chief Secretary and the DGP, to check such factories in the state. We will shut the factories which do not follow regulations and norms. We will not allow these things to carry on," he added.At least 23 people have lost their lives in a blast that occurred at a firecracker factory in Punjab's Batala city on Wednesday.Captain Amarinder Singh had earlier ordered a magisterial inquiry in the accident and announced an ex-gratia grant of Rs 2 lakh for the kin of the deceased and Rs 50,000 for severely injured, who were referred to Amritsar Medical College. He has announced Rs 25,000 for those with minor injuries.President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi have expressed their condolences on the death of workers in the explosion. (ANI)