Batch of equipment for 2 N-plants in Kudankulam leaves Russia

According to Rosatom, the equipments are being carried by Industrial Ruby ship, which set sail from St Petersburg port on March 16.

Chennai, March 18 (IANS) Russia's integrated nuclear power player Rosatom on Thursday said a batch of equipment for upcoming two atomic power plants in India has been dispatched.

"This is the first of lot of equipment for Kudankulam Units 3 and 4 this year and the 24th under the project," Alexander Kvasha, First Deputy Director for Projects in India and Technical Director of JSC ASE - a part of Rosatom - said.

The consignment includes air locks for passive heat removal system, pumping equipment, penetrations, valves, switchgear cabinets and pipelines.

On its way, the ship will call at the port of Hamburg (Germany) to collect a batch of equipment fabricated by European manufacturers and then sail for India, Rosatom said.

India's atomic power company, the Nuclear Power Corporation of India Ltd (NPCIL) is building four more plants - Units 3, 4, 5 and 6 - of 1,000 MW each in Tamil Nadu's Kudankulam.

The first two units of similar power generation capacity has already been commissioned.

--IANS

vj/vd