Bathing time for akharas from 8am to 5pm at Har ki Pauri on Maha Shivratri

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], March 10 (ANI): The timing for holy bath at 'Har ki Pauri' for akharas will be from 8 am to 5 pm on Maha Shivratri and it will be before 8 am and after 5 pm for the general public.



"For akharas, bath timings at 'Har Ki Pauri' is from 8 am to 5 pm, while for the general public, it's before 8 am and after 5 pm," Uttarakhand Director General of Police Ashok Kumar told ANI.

"Other ghats will be open for all throughout," he added.

Apart from 5,000 security force personnel besides CCTV cameras and drones will be used to boost security at Haridwar Kumbh.

Uttarakhand's new Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat on Wednesday instructed senior officials in a meeting that pilgrims, who will come for the first holy dip on the occasion of Maha Shivaratri on Thursday, be showered with flowers from helicopters. (ANI)

