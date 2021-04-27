B'Baria massacre part of plan to oust Hasina govt: Hefazat leader

Police have arrested 10 militants including Brahmanbaria district unit assistant publicity affairs secretary of the militant outfit Mufti Maulana Zakaria Khan at midnight on Sunday in front of Abdul Quddus Markhan Poura Muktamancho in the town, in connection with the violence in the district from March 26 to 28.

Special Branch of Brahmanbaria police said in press note on Tuesday that the nine others were arrested in the last 24 hours till this morning. So far 369 people were arrested in connection with 56 cases over the mayhem till Monday.

R.A.M Obaidul Muktadir Chowdhury, Member of Parliament from Brahman Baria -3, told IANS, Hefazat and Jamat militants blocked rail tracks, vandalised trains, buses and other vehicles. For more than 72 hours, either the Home Minister or law officials, no one responded to my cry for help.

He added, "No government or law officers were present in Brahmmanbaria to stop the massacre or to save the people from arson or vandalisation. It was just miserable."

The Hefazat militants also attacked journalists, Awami league leaders and workers, set central library and music legend Ustad Alauddin Khan music academy on fire, looted and vandalised Anandamoyi Kali Temple -- known as the biggest temple in Asia, police station, railway station, public property and Awami League office.

Inspector General (IG) of the Police Benazir Ahmed said that this radical group destroyed most of the establishments, with a loss of about 50 crore takas.

During the violence on March 26-28, the teachers and students of different madrasas vandalised and torched different government and non-government establishments and houses in the district as per the directives of Zakaria Khan and his senior leaders.

