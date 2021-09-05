  1. Sify.com
  BBC under fire after shutting down scholar for saying Pak supports Taliban

BBC under fire after shutting down scholar for saying Pak supports Taliban

Source :IANS
Author :IANS
Last Updated: Sun, Sep 5th, 2021, 15:20:04hrs
New Delhi, Sep 5 (IANS) The BBC has come under fire after the network shot down C. Christine Fair, a scholar on South Asia, for speaking about Pakistan's jihad policy in Afghanistan during a programme.

"Really disappointing. @BBCWorld shutting down @CChristineFair as she tries to advance a cogent critique of Pakistan's role in Afghanistan. This is poor journalism; not what you expect from the Beeb," said Theo Farrell on Twitter.

"Shame on @bbcworldservice for not letting Georgetown University Prof. @CChristineFair finish answering the question. This is an example how if BBC censors Afghanistan analysis. It is a fact Pakistan supports Taliban, the Taliban leaders have Pakistani passports & work with ISI," Mariam Amini said.

"Quite gross from @BBCNews: our "impartiality" doctrine was used to basically shut down @CChristineFair when she explained Pakistan's jihad policy in Afghanistan that has brought us all to this catastrophe — an issue on which there is no 'balance' or 'other side', factually", Kyle Orton said.

"How is it @PhilippaBBC's job to shut a guest down? Surely, she could have invited a Pakistani official later to give their view. As a news anchor, she should know that many people have the same analysis/view as @CChristineFair whether one agrees with it or not," former Pakistan diplomat Hussain Haqqani said.

