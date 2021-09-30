BBMP Chief Commissioner inspects pothole filling work at Shantalanagar ward

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], September 30 (ANI): Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta inspected the ongoing pothole filling work at Shantalanagar ward here on Wednesday.



He also instructed the BBMP engineers to identify potholes across the ward and swiftly fill them. The BBMP engineers assured the chief commissioner that the potholes in Shantalanagar ward, Shantinagar ward and Neelasandra ward, under Shantinagar Assembly constituency subdivision in BBMP East zone, will be filled in three days.

BBMP has been filling the potholes in arterial, sub arterial and ward level roads and the priority was given to filling up the arterial and sub arterial roads. At present, potholes are being filled at ward level roads.

The chief commissioner instructed the officials to fill the potholes effectively by obtaining necessary asphalt from the BBMP hot mix plant and employing the asphalting teams properly and working day in and out.

"The potholes on the roads must be filled and opened for smooth vehicular traffic," said Gupta.

East zone Chief Engineer Mohan Krishna, Shantalanagar Ward Executive Engineer Madhu and other officials were present. (ANI)

