BBMP Chief Commissioner urges citizens to follow COVID-19 directives

Bengaluru, Karnataka, India, April 2: Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta has urged the citizens of Bengaluru to follow the COVID-19 directives issued by the state government in order to contain the virus from spreading in the city.



Gaurav Gupta said, "Along with wearing masks at public places, maintaining social distance is must for everyone, washing hands, people must restrain from going to religious centres, pubs, malls, theatres.

Speaking after conducting a virtual session with the Residents' Welfare Associations, the Chief Commissioner said that those living in apartment complexes must get tested immediately in case of symptoms, and isolate themselves if anyone in contact with them has been tested positive.

He requested everyone to join hands with the BBMP to contain the virus in the city.

"If there is space available to provide vaccination for residents in the apartments/complexes of the city, temporary vaccination centres will be set up in partnership with local private hospitals," he said in the statement.

Infections are detected in 20 to 40-year-olds in the city, Gaurav Gupta noted and added that it would be advisable to stop attending close door and open door meetings and events.

Special Commissioner Rajendra Cholan also attended the virtual meeting and said, "COVID-19 cases are on the rise every day in the city, with 3,000 cases being detected daily. The mortality rate is also increasing along with the positivity rate. In this regard, everyone should be cautious and follow the Covid norms to prevent the spread of the virus."

Chief Health Officer Dr Vijendra, health officers and members of RWAs participated in the meeting.


