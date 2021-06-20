BBMP to organise special COVID-19 vaccination campaign tomorrow

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 20 (ANI): The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) will be conducting a special COVID-19 vaccination campaign within its limits on Monday.



A day ahead of the campaign BBMP Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta held a virtual meeting and instructed the concerned officials regarding the preparations.

"By deploying more teams and following COVID guidelines, the special vaccination campaign must be made successful," he said.

He told officials that "By making micro plans in every zone under BBMP, the eligible beneficiaries must be vaccinated. More camps must be set up and teams should be formed accordingly to vaccinate more people."

"The local residents should be informed about vaccination sites, COVID guidelines must be followed in these sites, and everyone should wear a mask and maintain social distance, were some of his directions to the officials," he directed.

Marshals would be deployed at the vaccine site to oversee the vaccination drive.

The BBMP Chief Commissioner has also instructed senior officials to visit the site and inspect the vaccination process.

"Camps must be set up to vaccinate street vendors, garment workers, cab-auto drivers, vendors in the APMC market, bank staff, hotel staff, and construction workers," Gupta said. He also instructed the authorities to conduct a successful campaign without any hindrance.

As per the direction of the Government of India, a nationwide vaccination campaign is being conducted on Monday. Priority will be given to beneficiaries over the age of 45. The vaccination of beneficiaries whose second dose is pending, vaccination of health workers and frontline workers, eligible beneficiaries recognized by the government in the age group of 18 to 44 years, and the frontline workers who have worked in the health sector will be conducted as per Government's directions.

"Covaxin vaccine is available and the first dose of Covaxin will be given to those above 45 years of age," said the BBMP Chief Commissioner.

The meeting was attended by the Special/Zonal Commissioners D Randeep, Tulsi Maddineni, Harish Kumar, Reddy Shankarbabu, Ravindra, Joint Commissioners of all zones, Chief Health Officer Dr Vijendra, all zonal health officers were present. (ANI)

