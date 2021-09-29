BBMP to re-conduct survey of dilapidated buildings in B'luru

Bengaluru, Sep 29 (IANS) The Chief Commissioner of Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), Gaurav Gupta, on Wednesday ordered to re-conduct the survey of dilapidated buildings in Bengaluru, following two incidents of building collapse in the city wherein families narrowly escaped moments before the tragedies.

Gupta has instructed the zonal joint commissioners and chief engineers to form a committee led by the special commissioner of the project department within 15 days to re-conduct a survey of dilapidated buildings in the city and submit a report on the same.

In 2019, the BBMP had conducted a survey and identified 185 such buildings, of which 10 have been demolished.

The chief commissioner conducted a virtual meeting on surveying dilapidated buildings in the BBMP limits. He obtained information on the survey conducted in 2019 as to how many dilapidated buildings have been issued notice, how many have been demolished across eight zones etc.

The chief commissioner instructed the zonal commissioners and zonal joint commissioners to take measures to issue notice to the owners of 175 dilapidated buildings identified in the 2019 survey.

He said the concerned engineers in each zone must visit the sites of dilapidated buildings, review and submit accurate information on the same.

He also instructed the officials that following the re-inspection of the dilapidated buildings, contractors must be hired in each zone within 15 days to demolish the buildings.

The meeting was attended by zonal special commissioners, joint commissioners, head of the engineering department, zonal chief engineers, divisional executive engineers and others.

