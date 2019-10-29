BCD acts against advocates for soliciting works

New Delhi, Oct 29 (IANS) The Bar Council of Delhi (BCD) has taken suo moto action against advocates and organisations who were soliciting professional work through advertising on social media (Facebook and WhatsApp) and other local means of transportation like Auto, Rickshaw etc.

The same is not permissible under the Advocates Act.

The council sent a letter to the erring lawyers mentioning that such practice of issuing of advertisement is not permissible under the law and hence, a notice is sent to them for misconduct under section 35 of the Advocates Act.

"Some lawyers are denigrating legal profession by issuing advertisements, which is prohibited and unethical. BCD is taking stern action against them," said K. C. Mittal, Chairman, BCD Bar Council of India (BCI) rules under clause 36, section IV chapter ll - standard of professional conduct and etiquette reads, "An advocate shall not solicit work or advertise either directly or indirectly, whether by circular, advertisement, touts, personal communication interview not warranted by personal relation, furnishing or inspiring newspaper comments or producing his photograph to be published in connection with cases in which he has been engaged or concerned. His signboard or name plates should be reasonable in size. The signboard or name plates or stationery should not indicate that he/she is or has been associated with any person or organisation or any particular case or matter or that he specialises in any particular type or that he has been a judge or an Advocate General." This rule will not stand in any way of advocate furnishing websites information as prescribed in the schedule under information and as approved by the Bar Council of India. anb/skp/