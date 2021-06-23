BCI to set up varsity for legal education, research in Goa

Sawant said that while the location for the project had not been finalised yet, the Goa government will also set up an international arbitration centre in the state on the lines of an existing arbitration centre in Singapore.

Panaji, June 23 (IANS) The Goa cabinet on Wednesday approved the setting up of an international university for legal education and research, a project funded by the Bar Council of India, chief minister Pramod Sawant said on Wednesday.

"An international university for legal education and research by the Bar Council of India has been approved (by the cabinet) in Goa. A location is yet to be finalised. We have yet to identify a place for it. A total of 20 per cent seats will be reserved for Goans. All expenses are being borne by the Bar Council of India, not by us," Sawant said.

The chief minister also said that the university will be run by the Bar Council of India and the state will only offer the Council land free of cost for setting up of the institution.

The University, Sawant said, will also operate the International Arbitration Centre, once it is set up.

"In the same way, the International Arbitration Centre which is related to this will be also in Goa. Right now there is no International Arbitration Centre in India, there's only one in Singapore. This International Arbitration Centre will function through the aegis of the University that will be set up here," Sawant said.

