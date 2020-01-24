BDC chairpersons in J-K to take salute at block headquarters on Republic Day

Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Jan 24 (ANI): The Jammu and Kashmir government on Friday asked the chairpersons of Block Development Councils (BDCs) to take the salute on the eve of Republic Day at their respective block headquarters.



"The chairpersons of Block Development Councils (BDCs) shall take the salute at their respective Block Headquarters on the eve of Republic Day 2020 at the Block Development Council/ Block Development Officer's offices," the circular issued by the General Administration Department of Jammu and Kashmir government reads.

The circular further says that two separate Republic Day functions shall be held at 'Tehsil Headquarters and Block Development Offices' wherever the Tehsil headquarter and the Block headquarter is the same.

The government has further instructed all necessary arrangements to be made for the events. (ANI)

