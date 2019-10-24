BDC polls in J&K: BJP wins 81 out of 316 blocks (2nd Lead)

Srinagar, Oct 24 (IANS) In the first democratic exercise in Jammu and Kashmir since its special status was abolished over two months back, elections were held on Thursday to Block Development Councils (BDCs), in which the Independents bagged 217 blocks while the BJP got only 81.

The Congress won just one block and Panthers Party managed to win 8.

Of the 316 blocks, 307 were contested amid tight security arrangements.

The Congress, the National Conference (NC) and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) had declared that they would boycott these polls.

In Kashmir valley, polling was held in 128 out of 137 blocks, in which Independents emerged victorious in 109 while BJP won only in 18 blocks and Congress managed to win in one block. In Kashmir, the BJP won 8 blocks in Shopian, 4 in Pulwama, 3 in Anantnag and 1 in Baramulla, while the Congress got 1 in Pulwama. The maximum of 25 Independents won in Baramulla district, 18 in Kupwara, 14 in Budgam, 13 in Anantnag, 12 in Bandipora, 6 in Kulgam, 5 in Ganderbal and 4 each in Srinagar. Among the BJP candidates declared elected uncontested, 6 were in Shopian, 2 in Pulwama and one each in Anantnag and Budgam districts. Among the Independents declared elected uncontested, 4 were in Baramula district, 2 each in Pulwama, Budgam and Bandipora and one each in Anantnag, Kupwara, Ganderbal and Srinagar districts. Independents won in 20 blocks in Ladakh where elections were held in 31 blocks. BJP managed to win in 11. While in Jammu, which is the bastion of the BJP, the party managed to win only 52 blocks where as Independents won in 88 and the Panthers Party won in 8. A total of 148 blocks went on polls in Jammu. This was the first electoral exercise held in Kashmir since its special status was abolished in first week of August. IANS Zafar/akk/prs