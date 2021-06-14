B'desh actress claims attempted rape, murder; seeks justice

Shamsunnahar Smrity, popularly known as Pori Moni, is one of the top Bangladeshi film stars, and was recently included in the Forbes list of 'Asia-Pacific's Most Influential Celebrities' on Social Media.
On her verified Facebook page on Sunday, Pori Moni, addressed a post to Hasina, asking for justice as a citizen of Bangladesh.
She claimed to have approached the law enforcement agencies for help but no one has been able to provide assistance within the last four days.
She said a press conference will be convened soon to share the details with the public.
"I have been physically abused. Someone tried to rape and kill me. I want justice," she wrote on her Facebook page.
Addressing PM Hasina as "mother", she wrote: "I was about 2 and a half years old when my mother died. Today, I need a mother. Please save me.".
"I have asked for help from so many people. They always listen and say that they'll 'look into it'. But no one has helped me yet, I haven't found justice in the last three or four days. I feel helpless right now," she posted on her Facebook page.
--IANS
sumi/pgh