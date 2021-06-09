B'desh clocks 2,537 new Covid cases, 36 deaths

Dhaka, June 9 (IANS) Bangladesh on Wednesday reported 2,537 new Covid-19 cases and 36 more deaths, pushing the tally to 817,819 and the toll to 12,949, the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said.
The official data showed that 20,584 samples were tested in the last 24 hours across Bangladesh, Xinhua reported.
The total number of recovered patients in the country stood at 757,569, including 2,267 new recoveries on Wednesday, said the DGHS.
According to the official data, the fatality rate in Bangladesh is 1.58 per cent and the current recovery rate is 92.63 per cent.
--IANS
int/