B'desh decides to ease lockdown for a week ahead of Eid

Bangladesh's Press Information Department (PID) made the announcement on Monday night, saying the lockdown restrictions will be eased until July 22 on the occasion of Muslim festival, which will be celebrated on July 21, reports Xinhua news agency.

Dhaka, July 13 (IANS) The Bangladeshi government has decided to ease the ongoing lockdown for a week from Thursday onwards ahead of Eid-ul-Azha.

The country's cabinet division will issue a notification containing details on easing of the restrictions and prohibitions on Tuesday, said the announcement.

As part of easing the lockdown measures, the government is very likely to allow public transport services resume on the condition of complying with health rules, a cabinet division official said.

Shops and shopping malls will also to be allowed to resume with strict health guidelines in place, the official added.

Also, authorities in Bangladesh have approved at least 21 cattle markets to operate in designated spots in the capital city ahead of the festival amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Bangladesh reported 13,768 new cases in the last 24 hours, the highest daily spike, bringing the tally to 1,034,957, the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said.

Also, the official data showed 220 more fatalities were registered in the period, raising the death toll to 16,639.

To curb the virus transmission, Bangladesh on July 1 entered a strict one-week lockdown that had subsequently been extended till July 14 .

Army personnel have been deployed to patrol alongside civilian forces to maintain law and order.

