B'desh decides to reopen tourist destinations

The Cabinet said on Thursday that tourist spots, resorts as well as recreation centres will be allowed to operate in half the capacity and everyone should follow the health guidelines, reports Xinhua news agency.

Dhaka, Aug 13 (IANS) The Bangladesh government has decided to reopen tourist destinations from August 19, according to the country's Cabinet Division.

Relevant authorities have been asked to ensure compliance with the government-issued health safety protocols, including wearing masks outdoors.

According to the circular, violation of Covid-19 safety regulations may lead to legal consequences.

The announcement came a day after Bangladesh lifted most lockdown restrictions, allowing public transport, offices and malls to reopen.

The resurgence in Covid-19 cases since June prompted the government to enforce the strict lockdown that began on July 1 and continued till July 14.

Bangladesh re-imposed the lockdown from July 23 to August 10 in phases after relaxing restrictions for a week on the occasion of the Eid al-Adha.

A countrywide mass vaccination drive has been launched.

--IANS

ksk/