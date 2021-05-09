B'desh deploys BGB to stop rush at ferry terminals

BIWTC decided to suspend daytime ferry services on Paturia-Daulatdia and Shimulia-Banglabazar routes from Saturday morning as per government instructions to curb the spread of coronavirus infection ahead of Eid-ul-Fitr.

Earlier on Sunday, Paturia ferry terminal witnessed a mad rush of homebound people ahead of the biggest festival of the Muslims despite a so-called decision of Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Corporation (BIWTC) to suspend day-time services.

Zillur Rahman, Deputy General Manager (DGM) of the BIWTA Aricha ferry terminal office, said: "At all times the plying of water vessels has been suspended following BIWTC's decision. Only three ferries are operational for emergency use. But we are facing difficulties in operating them because of excessive pressure by people wanting to get in."

Md Shariful Islam, Public relations officer of the BGB headquarters confirmed the development to IANS on Sunday morning.

He said, strict actions will be taken against those gathering at the ferry terminals despite suspension on water vessels plying from Monday.

However, three ferries were selected to transport ambulances and hearse vehicles.

Although some people are forced to return, hundreds of passengers continued to hold their ground in an attempt to celebrate Eid with their family and loved ones at any cost in the pandemic.

--IANS

sumi/ksk/

