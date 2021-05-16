B'desh educational institutions to stay shut till May 29

The Ministry of Education said in a statement on Saturday night that the government extended the closure of the institutions till May 29, reports Xinhua news agency.

Dhaka, May 16 (IANS) Bangladesh has again extended the closure of all secondary and higher secondary educational institutions until May 29 following an ongoing Covid-19 resurgence across the country.

Previously the closure was extended in phases till May 22.

According to the statement, the latest decision was taken considering the safety of students, teachers, institution employees and guardians.

It, however, said all online academic activities of all schools and colleges will continue.

Bangladesh on March 16, 2020, had first announced to close all educational institutions in the country in an effort to halt the spread of the disease.

Since March 2020, the virus has spread to nearly every Bangladeshi district, and the total number of cases has risen to 779,796 with 12,124 deaths so far.

--IANS

ksk/