B'desh extends lockdown restrictions till June 6

The Cabinet Division on Sunday issued a circular urging the authorities concerned to take necessary steps, reports Xinhua news agency.

Dhaka, May 31 (IANS) The Bangladeshi government has extended the ongoing nationwide lockdown restrictions till June 6 to curb the recent Covid-19 resurgence.

The government on May 24 extended the countrywide lockdown to May 30, but eased restrictions on long-route public transport services, which were suspended since early last month.

The decision came amid a slowdown in the increase of new cases and fatalities in recent days.

The country's Directorate General of Health Services reported 1,444 new cases and 34 fatalities on Sunday, bringing the overall infection tally to 798,830 and the death toll to 12,583.

To combat Covid, Bangladesh declared a seven-day lockdown effective from April 5, which was later extended with strict measures in phases to May 23, and extended again till May 30.

