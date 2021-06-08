B'desh extends lockdown, tightens restrictions

The lockdown, which ended early Monday after having been extended several times, will now run through the midnight of June 16, reports Xinhua news agency.

Dhaka, June 8 (IANS) The Bangladesh government has extended the nationwide lockdown for 10 more days and adopted stricter restrictions to control the furthr spread of Covid-19

The country's Cabinet Division in its latest order urged the authorities concerned to take necessary steps so that tourist spots, resorts and communities remain closed during the period.

The latest lockdown restrictions came amid a surging Covid-19 positivity rate in several districts bordering India.

To combat Covid-19, Bangladesh declared a seven-day lockdown effective from April 5, which was later extended with strict measures in phases to May 30, and extended again till June 6.

On Monday, the country's Directorate General of Health Services reported 1,970 new cases of and 30 fatalities, bringing the number of total infections to 812,960 and the death toll to 12,869.

--IANS

ksk/