B'desh Hindu temples vandalisation: Security beefed up for Durga Puja celebrations, 100 held

The Dhaka Tribune reported that the situation remained grim in Chandpur, Cox's Bazar, Bandarban, Sylhet, Chittagong and Gazipur after attacks and clashes on Thursday. The government has assured the country's Hindu community of improved security and said that Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) troopers were deployed in 22 districts to maintain security.BGB personnel had been deployed at the request of the deputy commissioners concerned and on instructions from the Home Ministry, said Lt Colonel Faizur Rahman, BGB director of operations.With the aim to destabilise the country and destroy communal harmony, The Dhaka Tribune quoted the government as saying that a vested quarter is behind these attacks. So far over a hundred people have been arrested for their involvement in vandalising Hindu temples.Bangladesh Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan said several people involved in the Cumilla incident has been identified and some suspected instigators have also been detained."We will hunt down those involved in the incident," he said.Stating that the authorities would inform the media about the details after investigation, the home minister said: "It appears that it was a motivated move planned by a vested group."Some suspects had been detained in Cumilla and they were being interrogated, he said.Communal violence broke out in several places in Bangladesh on Wednesday after news broke on social media about the alleged desecration of the Holy Quran at a Durga Puja venue on the bank of Nanuar Dighi.Several incidents of vandalism at Durga Puja pandals were reported.At least three people were killed and 60 injured including journalists, police and common people, in the communal violence during Durga Puja celebrations in Chandpur's Hajiganj Upazila. The incident occurred on Wednesday when the Hindu devotees were celebrating Durga Puja, the greatest religious festival of the Hindu community in Bangladesh, reported Dhaka Tribune.Earlier in Cumilla, at least 50 people were injured as a group of religious extremists clashed with law enforcers in the Nanua Dighirpar area over reports of "demeaning the Holy Quran" at a Puja Mandap, reported Daily Star.Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has issued a tough warning, saying anyone involved in the attacks on Hindu temples and Durga Puja venues in Cumilla will not be spared."The incidents in Cumilla are being investigated. Nobody will be spared. It doesn't matter which religion they belong to," she said while exchanging greetings with people of the Hindu community on the occasion of Durga Puja on Thursday. (ANI)