B'desh hospital fire leaves 3 Covid patients dead

Dhaka, March 17 (IANS) A major fire on Wednesday morning in a hospital here has left three Covid-19 patients dead, said a senior health official.

The official said that the victims were being treated at the ICU ward of the hospital.

Nazmul Haque, Director of Dhaka Medical College Hospital, told Xinhua that 14 patients were in the ICU ward when a "high pressure oxygen device" exploded at around 8:00 am (local time).